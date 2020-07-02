Kudos to the Original Mt. Gretna Cicada Music Festival executive board and committee for their unanimous decision to reschedule the festival until August 2021.

As someone who has enjoyed those concerts in beautiful Mount Gretna, I know that we will truly miss them this year. I give all due credit to the committee for making the rational decision that it did for the safety and well-being of all of the people who regularly attend and support these concerts.

Thank you for caring about us and for your own friends and neighbors and for trying to keep us all safe during the pandemic. You are to be commended, and I hope and pray that others planning large events on a regional or national level in the coming months will follow your example.

Kathy Fitz

Cornwall

Lebanon County