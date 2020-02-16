Just an observation: It’s interesting that the only PIAA-sanctioned sport that includes both boys and girls (with regularity) on the same team is rifle.
And the Feb. 9 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline story on the Lancaster-Lebanon League rifle championships (“Haldeman gets past McCabe”) is a case in point why. The top five individual titles went to 1) a girl (a sophomore no less), 2) a boy, 3) a girl, 4) a boy and 5) a girl (defending champion).
Kudos to all those involved in this compelling competition.
Rich Stewart
Lancaster