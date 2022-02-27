Many thanks for the article in the Feb. 13 Sunday LNP on the Lancaster-Lebanon League rifle championships, and for posting the standings and scores (“E-town hits mark in rifle finals”).

I’m so glad to see some schools continuing to offer the sport and to see the shooters competing at such a high level. Mental focus and discipline are keys to good shooting, and these students have obviously achieved both on the range.

Here’s hoping that riflery will be a part of high school sports in our area for years to come.

Craig Libhart

Conoy Township