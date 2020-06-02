There are really no words for this, but we cannot be silent.

Another human being killed on an American street while bystanders desperately attempt to save him.

I cannot fathom what it must have been like for either the victim or the helpless bystanders. More than eight minutes.

More than eight minutes — unable to breathe, unable to prevent a death — is a very long time.

Do not tell me that this letter is an indictment of all police officers. It is certainly not.

Rather, it is a plea to rid police departments of rogue officers who believe they have the right to be judge and executioner of anyone they want.

Every time this happens — and it happens way too frequently — we must come to the defense of the thousands of police officers across America who are decent, hardworking, and put themselves at risk for the rest of us every day. It is for their benefit and ours that we demand officers who disgrace the force be held accountable.

So often they are not.

We are living in a very difficult time, made more difficult by a lack of leadership in the White House. There are still many good people in our government, however, and we can contact them — our senators and other members of Congress — and let them know we, too, like the family of George Floyd, are very tired and sickened by this senseless killing and we want it to stop.

Carol Shane

Manor Township