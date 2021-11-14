What do retired celebrities and professional athletes need with Social Security or Medicare? Didn’t they make millions of dollars in their lifetime? What happened to all that money?

What about people like former President Donald Trump and Bill Gates? They are rich. They should refuse their Social Security and Medicare benefits. That way there is more for the rest of us who really need them.

As a matter of fact, these rich people should put some of their own money into the Social Security account, so it won’t go bankrupt as quickly as we’ve been told.

Dora Catherson

Lancaster