Here’s a perspective on Congress’ recently passed 2023 spending bill, which seemingly contains free money for all, with money taken from me. (It’s a perspective from the “new” minority — a legal U.S. citizen taxpayer!)

It was the week before Christmas, when through the congressional halls, the budget was hardly debated, because only a few had the, um, fortitude.

Against the schedule for government to shut down, they had to do something so they could leave town.

The right threatened policies to end Biden’s agenda, but eventually gave up, as is its mantra.

Soon they were silenced because of money for all; and for the taxpayer, his savings will continue to fall.

The budget was bloated beyond all measure, as the new bill again will deplete our treasure.

Earmarks returned, a vengeance of high import, so some folks at home could join in the sport.

Intent to get home for the holiday, the pols sold their souls and voted for it anyway.

Another win for evil as foretold in the Scriptures, this is a precursor to the overall picture.

Jesus’ first coming was foretold in Eden, before his second, you’d best be believin’!

Merry Christmas and a happy eternity!

Barry Christ

Ephrata