Liar, liar, pants on fire, Satan dancing on a wire. Sometimes hard to recognize, the man in charge, in disguise. Pinocchio’s nose getting longer, while his faithful base keeps getting stronger. The art of the deal is now the art of conceal. Tax filings hidden, forever forbidden.
He’s a smooth con man, from a long way back, an old medicine man, leading the pack. And, oh, the web of lies he weaves, with every tweet, meant to deceive. It’s all fake news that we receive, just witch hunts, hoping we believe. A sly fox in charge of the hen house, a roaring lion and Congress the mouse. Executive privilege now the name of the game, subpoenas, contempt of Congress, it’s getting insane. Still claiming no collusion of any sort, but not exonerated per report.
So to replace him with a man of truth, remember it all in the voting booth. Humpty Dumpty sat on his border wall, then in 2020, he had a great fall, leaving the open space to all. “Make America great,” that slogan will have to wait, the train is off the track, with no leader of the pack.
Joseph Grossman
Adamstown