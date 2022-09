Cock-a-doodle-doo.

I want my restaurant on 501 — don’t you?

Yes-yes, but the traffic, oh what a snarl, the language so fowl, caught in a jam.

What to do? I’ll tell you — don’t have a drive-thru.

That’s what I say, I believe it’s the only way!

You mean I can have my chicken and eat it too?

I believe it to be true!

Cock-a-doodle-doo.

David Welden

Warwick Township