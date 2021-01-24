In 1838, years before he became president, Abraham Lincoln said, “At what point then is the approach of danger to be expected? I answer, if it ever reach us, it must spring up amongst us. It cannot come from abroad. If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher.”

Lincoln also warned in 1838 that mobs or people who disrespected American laws and courts could destroy the county.

After a summer of protests in which property was damaged, a contentious presidential election and an extremist mob storming the U.S. Capitol, these are very insightful words.

The light of freedom from Lady Liberty’s torch is flickering and is in peril of burning out. The ongoing rhetoric of hate and discontent between Democrats and Republicans needs to stop. Their continual bickering has infected our country with anger and animosity.

From my perspective, both parties share culpability for the current strife. There is a difference between discord and intelligent debate. We need elected officials who know the difference and can talk across the aisle to negotiate — solving problems instead of creating them. If they cannot perform their duties with diplomacy and flexibility, they need to be voted out of office and replaced with representatives who can.

At present, we are a house divided. Razor wire, barrier fencing and armed troops guarding our state and national capitals are the opposite of the shining beacon a democratic republic should display. The scene looks more like a repressive 1950s Soviet bloc police state and feels like a “Twilight Zone” nightmare.

Swift reform of the political status quo is needed before Lady Liberty’s torch is totally extinguished.

Bob Bodnar

West Lampeter Township