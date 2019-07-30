The word “racist” seems to be the favorite pejorative of the left, especially when referring to the president and his devotees. The recent accusation of racism concerning “the Squad” is unfair. Though what President Donald Trump said was not wise, in this case the issue was their rhetoric, not their skin color.
The truth is that U.S. Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib could both be accused of racism because of their numerous anti-Semitic statements. The most recent assault is against Israel and comes from these two, who have introduced the BDS (boycott, divestment, sanctions) movement to Congress. This proposal compares boycotting Israel to boycotting Nazi Germany, as though the two are equivalent.
Omar makes absurd, irresponsible tweets such as “this racist president wants every black/brown person deported, and Muslims banned.” In speaking to Somalians about 9/11, she said “some people did something,” seeming to negate the responsibility of Muslim extremists for this despicable act. She also mocked Americans for the way they speak about al-Qaida.
As Americans, we have freedom of speech, but we also have the freedom to criticize speech we deem offensive. The president has been the recipient of endless criticism concerning his speech. Some of it’s deserved, but not this time. The way these four women in “the Squad” speak about our country gives the distinct impression they won’t like America unless they can transform it into something we won’t recognize or like. The president also has the right to speak out against what he sees as rhetoric that endangers the freedoms that you and I enjoy.
Ginny Feenstra
Upper Leacock Township