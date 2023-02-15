The Feb. 8 LNP | LancasterOnline editorial (“Housing crisis”) makes an excellent point about the shortage of affordable housing in Lancaster County.

Lancaster city cannot solve the shortage of affordable housing through its efforts alone. Local municipalities outside the city must implement the county’s comprehensive plan, Places2040, and approve high-density developments within the urban growth area.

Unfortunately, Manor Township seems to be moving in the opposite direction. The township supervisors have proposed a zoning ordinance revision that would rezone a 90-acre property from high-density residential flex to low density.

The property is in the urban growth area. It is adjacent to high-density zoning, it will be served by public utilities and it has been zoned for high-density development since 2005.

The owners of the property do not want it to be rezoned. The proposed rezoning would dramatically reduce housing density and would fail to provide a variety of badly needed housing options.

The supervisors have proposed this change without having received input from the township planning commission or the county planning commission.

At 7 p.m. Feb. 23, the Manor Township supervisors will hold a public hearing at Manor Township Middle School to receive public input on this potential change, which I believe to be ill-considered. Let’s hope that they reconsider and decide to keep this property zoned for the kind of development that we need.

Mary H. Glazier

Manor Township