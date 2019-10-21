As one who served as a Manheim Township commissioner from 1962 through 1971, I feel confident in stating that Dave Heck and Al Kling are among the most qualified who have served as commissioners in the 60-plus years that Manheim Township has been a first-class township.
Heck is the chief financial officer of YC Precision Fabrication. Kling worked for Huth Engineering for many years and has a solid background in planning and zoning as well as road construction and maintenance.
When first installed in 2012, they faced a $2.5 million budget deficit. By the end of the year, they succeeded in eliminating the deficit through reducing costs and without raising taxes.
They also were faced with an outstanding debt of $18.5 million. With no tax increases in eight years, the debt has been reduced to $5 million and the debt rating has been raised to AAA.
During the previous administration, road maintenance was reduced to 3 to 4 miles per year. Recognizing that poor road maintenance costs taxpayers on car maintenance, they took steps to raise it to the desired level of approximately 10 miles per year.
Based upon their outstanding qualifications and competent eight-year performance, I urge all Manheim Township voters to vote to reelect both Dave Heck and Al Kling on Nov. 5.
Frank C. Fryburg
Manheim Township