Various studies have shown that compensation for CEOs of nonprofit hospitals is based mostly on financial performance and not necessarily on what the hospital’s mission portrays. This is true for most large hospital systems across the country.

We can see this in our own community, as Penn Medicine’s CEO recently talked about improving margins by cutting $40 million in expenditures (“Health system lays off workers,” March 30 LNP | LancasterOnline).

It is an illusion that these entities’ executive leaders value the care and communities they serve, and it’s time that their nonprofit status is revoked and they pay taxes like all other businesses — which they are.

Francisco Cleaves

Penn Township