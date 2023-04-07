Those like syndicated columnist Cal Thomas, who find hope in the recent Asbury University revival (“Revival may be just what we need,” April 1 LNP | LancasterOnline) may do well to examine the lack of societal impact of other notable revivals.

“The Great Awakening” following the preaching of Jonathan Edwards’ “Sinners in the Hands of an Angry God” in 1741 may have saved many souls, but did little to abolish slavery or stop the extermination of Indigenous people.

The Jesus movement of the late 1960s and early 1970s did not end racism, poverty or materialism. Indeed, one such leader, Greg Laurie, went on to found a megachurch and become a multimillionaire.

The impact of the Asbury revival remains to be seen, but with strong evangelical support for law-flaunting politicians of dubious morals, a lasting positive contribution is doubtful.

Now, with former President Donald Trump being criminally indicted during the Christian Holy Week, many see parallels to Jesus.

From all appearances, revivals seem to be an emotional high, doing little to stem the pursuit of wealth, power and fame or cause an outpouring of support for the poor, powerless and disenfranchised.

Instead of society being transformed — becoming kind, caring and compassionate — the “saved” retreat into elaborate edifices with massive entertainment budgets, passing judgment on those outside.

The revival this country needs might result in church buildings becoming homeless housing, where no one — “documented” or otherwise — is turned away. None would lack the food, clean water, clothing, friendship or compassionate health care they need. Is that not the vision of the kingdom of heaven on Earth that Christians claim to seek?

David E. Hess

Manheim Township