I find it difficult to refrain from responding to the many hate-filled letters to the editor. Why are we so obsessed with dividing our nation? Freedom of speech entails certain responsibilities, including not making false, malicious claims that set citizen against citizen.

I am blessed to have grown up during the 1950s. In school, we started each day by reading the Bible, saying the Lord’s Prayer and reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. The Bible and biblical principals were evident in the culture and morals of the people.

Just a few decades ago, I never imagined that we would live in a time like this. Where we are today would have been absolutely unthinkable at that time.

In the not too distant future, we will likely be in a place considered unthinkable today. Many Christians do not realize that we need not be ashamed to defend our faith because of the supposed narrowness of our views.

Many Christians have become hesitant about quoting the Bible, for fear of offending anyone.

“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing,” is an oft-cited quote from history.

We need revival today. Revival happens one person at a time. We must let it begin with us.

Read 2 Chronicles 7:14.

Roberta Diehm

Lititz