With the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation plans for routes 222/30, how about revisiting the “goat path” Route 23/New Holland Pike bypass that was shelved 40 or so years ago?
These days, during mornings and evenings, Route 23 is backed up seemingly miles through the traffic lights at Landis Valley, Butter Road and Eden Road. That’s not to mention bunches of vehicles trying to enter Route 23 at Willow Road. One night we counted 35 cars hoping for a chance to turn left onto Route 23.
It’s likely these drivers have no clue that an artery has already been carved out decades ago and just needs to be paved.
I’m sure if PennDOT walked a petition to these standstill drivers, close to 100% would say, “Finish that ‘goat path’!”
Paul Harclerode
Lancaster