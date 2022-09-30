U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, like former President Donald Trump, supports Doug Mastriano for governor. No surprise there, as both Smucker and Mastriano worked against the certification of Pennsylvania’s electoral votes for Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

Smucker, while in the state Senate, introduced the Pennsylvania Dream Act, which would have permitted undocumented immigrant students who graduated from high schools to pay in-state tuition at public universities. Now, as a member of the U.S. House, Smucker has been totally quiet about any such support.

I reviewed Smucker’s votes in this session of Congress. He voted against the American Dream and Promise Act of 2021 (House Resolution 6); against seemingly every act to protect women and families; against seemingly every bill to protect older Americans; and against seemingly every bill to halt violence in the workplace and against women.

Smucker voted against the National Apprenticeship Act of 2021, the Protecting Older Workers Against Discrimination Act of 2021, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the Protecting America’s Wilderness and Public Lands Act. In the end, all the acts he voted against did pass the House.

I believe that most people in Lancaster County would have supported most of the bills that Smucker opposed, but we cannot question his reasons for his votes in an open, in-person town hall session.

I believe that we can find a much more accessible person for this position in the U.S. House of Representatives — one who is more open to meeting with the press and with those who are asked to vote for him.

Jacques Gibble

Lancaster Township