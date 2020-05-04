Joe Biden’s presidential campaign reminds me of a giant jetliner lumbering up and down the runway, never becoming airborne. Something tells me this will not change by election time. Part of the problem is that Biden didn’t win the Democratic nomination as much as his opponents quit. It wasn’t exactly a hard-fought campaign with Biden defeating his opponents politically. His opponents, except for Sen. Bernie Sanders, disappeared like desert mirages.

The other half of Biden’s problem going forward is his history. Biden has had a long political career, which no doubt is full of personal conduct contradicting public rhetoric. Young Democratic voters, in particular, might be very upset.

Would Sanders be a better candidate than Biden? It’s unlikely an American presidential candidate can ever be to American capitalism what Oliver Cromwell was to English Catholicism: a purifier. People like to compare Sanders to Franklin D. Roosevelt, but Roosevelt was more reticent than Sanders about his political strategy. Herbert Hoover famously described Roosevelt politically as a “chameleon on plaid.” You would never describe Sanders that way. He showed too many political cards too early, which his supporters appreciated, but his opponents in the Democratic Party disliked.

So you have nominee Biden, who may have lots of skeletons in his past and Sanders who seemingly doesn’t. And there is the Democratic Party, which will support Biden no matter and won’t support Sanders no matter what. Throw in Sanders’ strident supporters and Biden’s complacent supporters. A Democratic winning formula?

Matt Atlee

Lancaster