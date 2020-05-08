The “Test Drive” syndicated feature by Greg Zyla in the April 23 LNP | LancasterOnline was the proverbial “last straw.”

The 2020 Chevrolet Traverse had a base price of $29,800 and a “price as tested” of $54,790! Of what value is it to give people information on a vehicle that has so many added options that the price is almost doubled? And how many Lancaster County residents would think of investing that kind of money in that type of vehicle?

Zyla’s reviews are almost always written about overly “gussied up” versions. Why not give us honest information on things we might really be looking to purchase?

Leda Warfel

New Providence