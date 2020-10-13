There was an interesting article in the Sept. 20 Sunday LNP (“DA takes lead in review”). The district attorney is the chief law enforcement officer in the county. As such, all police officers in the county have a dotted-line responsibility to the district attorney.

So it seems to me that the district attorney taking the lead in the review of Ricardo Muñoz’s death is the proverbial fox guarding the henhouse. How unbiased can the district attorney be when deciding on the guilt or innocence of one of her employees? The same goes for the Lancaster City Bureau of Police overseeing the officer’s compliance with “training and protocols.” Would it not be best to have an independent commission review the killing of Ricardo Muñoz?

Jon Singer

Manheim Township