This is a response to The New York Times article headlined “As bullets fly, bystanders turn heroes,” which was published in the Jan. 26 LNP | LancasterOnline.

Jack Wilson, a county commissioner in Hood County, Texas, who teaches concealed-carry classes, states, “I feel like people are starting to come to the realization that the only one who’s going to protect you is you.”

So does this mean that our country will revert to a Wild West situation in which every adult must become a gunslinger and strap a gun around his or her waist?

I am a 71-year-old grandmother who moves very slowly. By the time I would draw my gun and take aim at a shooter, I would be dead.

Wilson does add that, “People have to be willing to intervene to stop these kinds of issues.” But what if the “good guy with a gun” is slow on the draw, or if the one or two brave, strong individuals who can tackle the shooter aren’t around?

My suggestion is that all grocery stores, shopping malls, entertainment venues, schools and houses of worship hire security personnel who are specifically trained to take on mass shooters. Maybe they can even carry a semi-automatic pistol.

Yes, this would be expensive and extreme, but what is the alternative? Our lawmakers seem unwilling to pass commonsense gun laws. Our mental health care system is struggling to identify and deal with the many deeply disturbed individuals who seemingly believe that the only way to relieve their suffering is to kill people.

As it stands now, I believe that “professional protectors” at the aforementioned locations are the only hope we have of surviving gun violence.

Sandra Knaub

Warwick Township