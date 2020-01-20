Thanks for the article on East Lampeter Township’s efforts to close down a boarding house that's been in operation for over 17 years (“Hitting home,” Jan. 15).
Though I can’t stand LNP | LancasterOnline’s liberal political bias, I commend you for highlighting what appears to be a real injustice in our local community. Good job!
The article did not mention any complaints or deficiencies at the boarding house, just that it did not have the required variance, even though it has operated over “three different decades.”
Is there more to the story? The boarding house fills a very pressing need in our community for some folks who are really struggling, and the prospect of them losing affordable housing is heartbreaking. What better location for a boarding house than close to the Route 30 strip, where they can walk to an entry-level job?
The irony of well-paid township officials in their multimillion-dollar township building closing down a boarding house is really striking. Leave it to government to ruin something that’s working just fine. I’m not saying it’s not in violation, I just wish officials would get their well-paid heads together, adopt a “can do” attitude and figure out a way to make it happen, if it’s desirable and a benefit to the community. Are your hands so tied by the rules, or is this the path of least resistance?
I think you need some resistance from the community. Hope you hear from many of us!
John Kreider
East Lampeter Township