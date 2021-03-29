I believe that Republicans in the U.S. Senate made it crystal clear what they think of transgender individuals when 48 of them voted against the nomination of Dr. Rachel Levine as assistant secretary of health, despite her impressive list of credentials for the post.

Levine, who is transgender, is a graduate of Harvard University and the Tulane University School of Medicine. She is a professor of pediatrics and psychiatry at the Penn State College of Medicine and created Penn State Hershey Medical Center’s adolescent medicine division and eating disorders clinic.

Levine has served Pennsylvania both as the commonwealth’s physician general and secretary of health.

Perhaps Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Pat Toomey, who voted against Levine’s nomination, would like to see her removed from the faculty at Penn State, since he doesn’t believe she is qualified to serve our country in the federal government.

Thankfully, Republican Sens. Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski had the decency and the intelligence to vote for Levine, whose nomination was approved, 52-48.

Jack Lewis

Elizabethtown