Recent comments regarding the video of Judge Dennis Reinaker’s response to being stopped by the police bring out the complexity of racial issues in this country.
Lancaster city Councilman Ismail Smith-Wade-El points out (“What if driver had been person of color?” June 20 letter) that if the judge were black, the police response likely would have been very different. A July 3 letter, “Race not relevant in Reinaker case,” claims that Smith-Wade-El raises an unrelated hypothetical to inject race into the situation.
What I find interesting here is the angry tone of the latter letter, that “the problem seems to be (Smith-Wade-El’s).” The writer's resistance to the idea that Reinaker’s whiteness could play a role is actually calling attention to his white identity. Being white means issues of race do not affect you. You are the norm: an individual who can access the protections and opportunities of this land. You represent nothing more than yourself.
But when people of color show regular, ample evidence that those protections and opportunities are not granted to them, the age-old advantages assumed for white people become exposed. And this is a problem for maintaining the white identity. Reinaker is just an individual exercising his rights, not a white person leveraging the historic advantage of what he represents. And maintaining the status quo of advantages for white people must be defended — fought for — with angry words. The letter writer is showing us the subtle, pernicious legacy of our racist history.
Caleb Corkery
Lancaster