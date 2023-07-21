A column by the Rev. Tucker York, “Gender ideology has no place in our public schools,” was published in LNP | LancasterOnline on June 24. I hope you saw it.

Political commentator Matt Walsh tweeted last year, “I believe that gender ideology is one of the greatest evils in human history.”

Allowing kids who are too young to know what they are doing to receive medical care that alters their bodies permanently — sometimes without their parents’ knowledge or consent — reminds me of other great evils in human history.

Have we lost our collective minds? Do we wonder why the attempted suicide rate among these kids is so high? We need to get back to sensible thinking on this and a few other issues. If we don’t, I think we will see very bad things ahead in America.

Mitch Hart

Lancaster

Editor’s note: This letter mentions suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help, contact the following organizations:

— National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

— Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via TTY at 800-799-4889.

— Lancaster Crisis Intervention, 717-394-2631.

— If you are LGBTQ+: thetrevorproject.org/get-help.