Attention, women: The Republican Party is pushing women back to the Middle Ages by taking away our freedom of choice as to what we do with our bodies by overturning Roe v. Wade.

Next, I believe that women will lose the right to vote. Then we will be forbidden to own any property or real estate — or even have a charge account — without our husband’s or guardian’s consent.

Get out and vote! Don’t let pro-life lawmakers run our government.

Remember, pro-choice does not mean pro-abortion. It only means pro-woman — my choice, my body. Pro-choice is also pro-family and pro-child. (Think of it as pro-female.)

Tell the Republicans — especially those running for office — to keep their laws out of our uteruses. If Roe v. Wade is overturned, then we need a better system to condemn those men who are getting women pregnant. Maybe castration? For most men, that’s worse than death!

C.L. Conover

East Hempfield Township