In response to Karen Mazurkiewicz’s July 22 letter, “How to stop unsolicited mail,’’ which was in response to a reader’s July 14 Sunday LNP letter, “How do we stop junk mail,” Mazurkiewicz writes, “If the mail piece was unopened, it may be marked ‘return to sender’ and the Postal Service will return it with no additional charge to the customer.’’
I tried that several times; the post office redelivered it to me. When I asked the local post office why, they said I had to apply first-class postage because it was sent presort standard to me. Since then, I have been filling up the landfills. I hate doing that, but I don’t know what else to do.
Either Mazurkiewicz is confused, or someone at the local post office is confused.
Samuel R. Stitman
Mountville