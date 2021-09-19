After World War II, the Cold War — with its overwhelming focus on the threat of communism — warped our foreign and domestic policy for a long time. (The same happened with the U.S. response to 9/11, in my view.)

Worries about communism caused us to engage in poor decisions in Latin America, Cuba, Vietnam and elsewhere. Domestically, it led to McCarthyism, blacklisting, loyalty oaths and a national narrative that framed our world as one of a God-fearing America against godless communism.

To that end, in 1956 the United States changed its national motto from E pluribus unum (“from many, one”) to “In God we trust.”

These words were adopted, in my view, for political purposes. They emanated from a fear of communism, foreign and domestic. Those types of fears — reaffirmed during the war on terror — have been weaponized in a way that I believe divides the nation, rather than speaking to its unity and strength.

As a Christian man of God, I think it is time that we return our national motto to its original language, which speaks to the unity of this nation as our founders intended: E pluribus unum (“from many, one”).

Thomas Hassler

Lancaster