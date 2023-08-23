Like the writer of the Aug. 16 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “The failure of ‘Bidenomics,’ ” my monthly pension is stagnant and Social Security increases do not keep up with inflation.

Having had six-plus decades of life experience when I retired 25 years ago, and being advised by my retirement counselor that my monthly payments were predicated on a life expectancy of 17 years, I am not surprised that I am outliving my “retirement income.”

That is why I am grateful that my spouse and I saved — the third leg of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s three-legged stool. Now, after many years in the barren financial desert, I see interest rates of 4.5% or more on my savings and a significant jump in my investment portfolio since the start of the year.

Will that be enough to sustain us for the remaining years we are given? I don’t know, but to claim that President Joe Biden is lying to me and is responsible for my plight is petty, foolish and unproductive.

I decided to drive less and walk more, change my diet and eat less. I lost 25 pounds, which may cause me to live longer, complicating my financial future even more.

Donald Stollenwerk

East Hempfield Township