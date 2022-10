I understand that Gov. Tom Wolf proposes to give all Pennsylvania households with an income of $80,000 or less a direct payment of up to $2,000.

How about giving retired Pennsylvania State Police troopers a cost-of-living increase on their pensions, since we have not had one for over 20 years?

I understand that there’s proposed legislation in Harrisburg that would provide such an increase (state Senate Bill 1251), but it’s just sitting there in committee.

Hank Wells

New Holland