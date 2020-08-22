I don’t normally submit letters to the editor, but I couldn’t help taking exception to a recent letter calling the the Republican Party the “Death Party” in regard to the then-166,000 deaths in the United States that have occurred as a result of COVID-19 (“Trump, Republicans hurting America,” Aug. 14).

Does this letter writer not know there have been more than 60 million babies aborted since Roe v. Wade — which is supported by the Democratic Party — was decided? Maybe the writer should rethink which party earns the title “Death Party.”

Nancy Straw

Warwick Township