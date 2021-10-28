The Conestoga Valley Board of School Directors has been fortunate to attract quality members through elections, as well as thoroughly publicly vetted appointments. I have watched the board embrace change and the addition of new voices that bring new perspectives, irrespective of politics. It is not an easy job to get up to speed and become familiar with the many issues to be addressed.

In the past few years, the board has lost some vital, seasoned members, but added some excellent replacements. It has been my privilege to serve with them all. They have invested the time and energy to become vital members on our board, as well as the related boards and committees on which they represent our district’s interest. They have risen quickly to leadership positions, adding a variety of background knowledge and fresh, independent voices to our meetings.

It is unusual for us to have so many first-term members, but they have risen to the challenge of the responsibility, taken the required training, learned the rules and procedures and become knowledgeable on the background of current issues. To lose this momentum makes the work more difficult and leaves us with few mentors.

I encourage our community to retain these hardworking members, in order to maintain the stability and quality of a prepared, informed board. Look beyond labels, value their work and vote for Dana Mead, Lisa Whitacre, Kesha Morant Williams, Michael Talley and Diane Martin.

Idette Groff

East Lampeter Township

Member, Conestoga Valley

school board