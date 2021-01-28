To my community:

Now that 2020 has drawn its last breath, I wanted to say that you have been in my prayers. 2020 was a hard year for many of us. A global pandemic with too many lives lost, domestic hate groups running rampant, crippling divisiveness, poverty on the rise, and now an attack upon our U.S. Capitol to start 2021. My heart weeps with grief.

Yet it is through love, grace and peace that I place my faith in mankind, reminding me that we are one people and that through unity we can overcome anything.

It is through our faith, kindness, generosity and understanding that we can rejoice in one another and embrace each as brothers, sisters, mothers, fathers, friends, neighbors. Not as red and blue. Not as white, Latino or Black. But as people — Americans in one nation, under God, indivisible. We can restore our faith in one another and regain the beacon of light that once shown so bright as an example for all the world to see.

It’s time to breathe, celebrate and be hopeful in 2021! The vaccine is here! A breath of fresh air is blowing into our nation’s capital. I believe that in 2021, truth, honesty and love for one another will wash away all of the hostility, dishonesty, disinformation and unfounded theories.

May 2021 brings us all together in person and bring you happiness and peace. There is nothing as strong as family. There is nothing as binding as unity. There is nothing as blessed as peace.

Amber Scharoun

West Lampeter Township