Our state Legislature has become systematically complacent, inefficient and unethical. Elections intended to be an exercise of democracy have become coronations in many red districts throughout Pennsylvania. Career politicians are often selected through pay-to-play systems within the GOP and upheld through gerrymandering, voter suppression, misinformation, smear campaigns and dark money.
Once elected, many officials conspire to subjugate working-class income, weaken freedoms and pillage the American dream.
The status quo is an establishment proponent that has been cultivated to maintain its iron grip on power.
We continually elect puppets and the real question is, who’s pulling the strings?
Faith in elected leadership is at an all-time low. Pennsylvania is high in the national rankings for public corruption, with one of the least effective state Legislatures.
An issue that transcends party lines is our dire need for a political uprising in Harrisburg.
We need elected officials who will fight for us and work tirelessly to disrupt our broken system of government. Across the commonwealth, 2020 candidates are emerging to challenge the stagnant leadership that permeates our Capitol.
In 2020, Republicans, Democrats and independents must engage in bipartisan dialogue, exchange ideas — even if conflicting at times — and strive to elect leadership based on character and integrity rather than party affiliation. The results could immediately disrupt our inept government and restore the power to the people as our Constitution intended.
John Padora
Clay Township