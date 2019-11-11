We have recently learned that some of the fitness facilities in our area are considering or already have informed their members that they are cancelling their participation in the Silver & Fit and SilverSneakers senior programs (“Lititz recCenter to drop seniors program,” Nov. 5).
Silver & Fit and SilverSneakers are designed by leaders in the health and wellness field to make fitness fun and socialization more accessible to the senior population and a benefit that seniors can receive through their Medicare insurance.
The World Health Organization states that regular physical activity helps in maintaining independent living, reduces the risk of falls, improves life span expectancy, improves bone health, reduces the risk of stroke and heart attack, and the list can go on. The instructors in these programs are certified and trained professionals. These instructors are knowledgeable in how to safely and effectively train this population.
Please do not discontinue this vital and valuable service to the seniors of the Lancaster area.
Most, if not all, facilities have mission statements telling us they want to enhance our community’s health and well-being by making physical activity more accessible. We applaud this mission.
Please continue to support the health and wellness of the Lancaster County senior population — continue to honor Silver & Fit and SilverSneakers memberships.
Jim and Sue Rohrer
Manheim