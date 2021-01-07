Thank God for Gov. Tom Wolf!

Of all the governors I remember, he’s about the only one who, in my view, has any consideration for Pennsylvania citizens.

He had the sense to shut down Pennsylvania before COVID-19 wiped us out. I’m very disappointed in the restaurants that seemingly considered themselves above the law and stayed open for business.

Personally, I think any business not essentially necessary to be open should be fined at least $5,000 for each day it disobeyed the governor’s restrictions and also fine the patrons as well.

So if I decide to dine at one of these restaurants after this, must I then pay my bill? If they can go against laws and restrictions, why should I abide by theirs? It seems to me that these restaurants don’t care about their patrons’ health. So why should anyone else care if these businesses go bC.L. Conover

East Hempfield Townshiproke?