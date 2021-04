I believe the coverage of the difficulty for restaurants to attract workers was unbalanced (“Eatery owners struggle to find staff,” April 4 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline).

These workers are not paid a living wage. If a federal minimum wage of $15 per hour is implemented, I believe that most workers would have incentive to go back to work. I would rather pay more for a meal and know that my server, cook and dishwasher can provide for their families.

Ruth Helsel

Manheim Township