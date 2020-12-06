I am appalled at the restaurant inspections conducted by the state Department of Agriculture and published recently in the Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline.

I am a retired food service professional with over 45 years experience in various food service positions. I have ServSafe and Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point certification, and have always been a proponent of a grading system similar to school and of posting the scores in public view. I understand the state Bureau of Food Safety is tasked with educating restaurants but most important is the health of the public.

Such atrocious inspections, in my opinion, should immediately warrant closure until a plan of action is developed and fully implemented prior to reopening. These noncompliant, atrocious inspections represent a blatant disregard for public health and pose an imminent health hazard to the community.

Tom Carter

East Hempfield Township