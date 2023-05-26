My husband and I recently had the best meal we’ve had in a very long time at Bully’s Restaurant & Pub in Columbia.

We both had the Kona steak and it was beyond fantastic. I prefer mine well done and still it was as tender as butter inside. From the description, it is rubbed in Kona coffee, cocoa and cinnamon. Then it is drizzled with a stout ale glaze. But, honestly, the stout glaze was more of an out-of-this-world gravy. You may want to request bread to soak up the gravy.

There are a few sides to pick from, but I suggest the cole slaw and french fries. I prefer fingerling potatoes, but they were sold out.

We had not eaten at Bully’s in years because of COVID-19 and everything, but this steak was a pleasant surprise for us. We will be visiting Bully’s more often after this experience. The service was excellent.

C.L. Conover

East Hempfield Township