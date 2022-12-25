I want people to know that not all technology is a bad thing. I’m a 15-year-old, and I disagree with those adults who think that kids shouldn’t be able to have phones.

Technology is an amazing resource that allows kids to do what they need to do. Kids don’t only use their phones for social media; some kids use their phones or other devices to help them learn and/or stay in contact with their friends or family. I had to get my phone early because I had to get on the bus by myself.

It’s not right to criticize all kids for the problems that some have with technology.

Also, having access to technology can help kids be safe, like when they're walking home from the bus stop. If anything happens, they can call for help.

Having technology is a good way for kids to learn how to be responsible at a young age, so that when they are adults and have different responsibilities, they know right from wrong and how to survive in the modern world.

Corrine Foulk

Grade 9

Solanco High School