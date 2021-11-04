When a civilian with a permit to carry a gun, who possibly prevented a massacre, is put into the “myth” category, there is definitely something wrong with society (“Heroes and myth,” Oct. 27 LNP | LancasterOnline editorial).

I believe that the thought process expressed by the editorial board is way against the grain of how we American citizens think.

The shooter didn’t have a permit to carry! Most criminals don’t have permits to carry! Yet the editorial negates the fact that permits to carry are issued to responsible citizens. Most criminals use illegal guns. It’s correct that “we shouldn’t expect civilians to take on this kind of burden” of defending ourselves in malls, but the guns that are “so prevalent” are only prevalent because of criminals, in my view.

The Second Amendment will never be taken away or minimized by anyone in America! Oh, they can try, which is possibly being alluded to in your editorial. But law-abiding American citizens are ready to defend our constitutional rights and the Bill of Rights. We have a right to protect ourselves and others from harm, no matter where we are!

Colleen Jacobsen

East Hempfield Township