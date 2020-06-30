What does it say about Americans when wearing a mask in public to protect yourself and others during a global pandemic (especially where required by law) becomes divisive?

Doug Thomas’ refusal to wear one crossing the boardwalk at Rehoboth Beach (“Lancaster man: Boardwalk citation was a ‘waste of time’,” June 17) reveals a deeper problem. His alleged comment that the season cadet would have to make him wear the mask (though Thomas doesn’t recall saying this) is just one variation of “I know my rights and you can’t make me!”

Never has asserting one’s rights been more rampant than now. Some cite one amendment or another to the Constitution to justify their conduct. Others decry government overreach or label elected leaders as dictatorial or fascist. But there’s another side to the assertion of one’s rights: responsibilities.

This from the Department of Homeland Security's webpage for “Citizenship Rights and Responsibilities”: “Respect and obey federal, state, and local laws.”

It doesn’t say respect the laws you like, agree with, or are “fair” to you. We have seemingly forgotten what it means to be a citizen — that it’s more than “me, me, me.” There are components of “us” and “we.”

The pandemic has brought out the best (and worst) in us, the selfless and the selfish.

Gerald G. Vath

Lancaster Township