In response to the April 11 letter “Unhappy with Biden’s Presidency,” I believe the writer needs to be given some facts.

When President Lyndon Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act of 1965, he remarked that the South would be lost to the Democrats for a generation.

He was correct, as the Jim Crow segregationists first supported George Wallace’s American Independent Party and then shifted to the Republicans. The “Southern strategy” of the Nixon administration accelerated, and succeeding Republican administrations maintained this effort.

Meanwhile, any rise in gasoline prices is dependent upon the free market and its ups and downs, such as the Texas ice storm, the Suez Canal being blocked, or fewer people driving due to COVID-19.

Immigration has been an issue since at least the first John Adams administration. That said, immigrants bring a continuous transfusion of talent and industry into our nation and should not be subjected to fear and bigotry.

Finally, President Joe Biden is neither the first nor the last to use executive orders to get things done. His predecessor wasn’t shy about using them, either.

Stephen L. Patrick

Rapho Township