Thank you for publishing your expose of the “Bausman Bigots” (“Hidden in plain sight,” Oct. 31 LNP). Sunlight is the best disinfectant.

I particularly appreciated the Nov. 7 letter cogently explaining why these people are not Christians (“Bausman’s views are not Christian”).

Of course, the police should keep a close eye on these white nationalists, in case they try to pull off a Timothy McVeigh-style attack, but in America they have the right to their opinions.

Much as I despise the views of Bausman and his ilk, I find just as repellent the fetid whiff of smug self-righteousness that rises from responding articles and letters published by LNP | LancasterOnline. These sheep know that following the herd they are perfectly safe. No one will be canceled or fired for disapproving of white supremacists.

This is just one manifestation of the vast miasma of sanctimony dropping yard signs like dandelions across the land. Signs saying, in essence, “We believe the people in this house are really morally superior” and (tastefully designed in black and white, sans serif) “Some people’s lives matter more than others.”

If everyone is a racist, then no one is a racist. If saying “All lives matter” is a firing offense (see what happened to sportscaster Grant Napear and others), what have we got left to say about actual Nazis?

