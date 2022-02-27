This is a response to the Feb. 20 letter “Make sure you’re ready to vote.”

Any registered voter has a certificate of voter registration, but that is not required to be presented when voting, so this can’t be the card to which the letter writer refers. He doesn’t suggest we use a driver’s license, a passport or any existing legal identifying document — yet he tells us that sometime in the next eight months, we’re to rush out and “get your ID” (that doesn’t currently exist) and then make plans to vote at the polls.

Right now, any registered voter effectively already has a “voter ID.” The voter database has a voter’s address, signature image and assigned voter ID number on file. Any potential voter must provide this information to register to vote, as well as when voting at the polls for the first time.

The letter writer’s issue is seemingly with mail-in voting. What if I’m hospitalized? Will the letter writer prevent me from voting? In general, how does a necessarily absent person vote in the writer’s perfect voting world?

Donald Trump’s Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, formed at his request to investigate voter fraud, was shut down in 2018 after finding no evidence of fraud in the 2016 election. Multiple states have used mail-in voting for years with no problems.

The letter writer’s “voter ID” and in-person voting demands are nothing more than the proverbial solution looking for a problem. Well, possibly the problem is misinformed voters.

Norm Yunginger

East Hempfield Township