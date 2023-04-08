In response to the indictment of former President Donald Trump, U.S. Rep. Scott Perry said, “I feel like I am living in the Third World or a banana republic.”

What does Perry think those nations really look like? They look like nations where, when a leader loses an election, he tries to overturn the results and stop the peaceful transfer of power to the rightful winner. Leaders of those nations also don’t think the laws pertain to them.

Do you know anyone who thinks that way?

Dale Rettew

Christiana