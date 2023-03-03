I believe that the response to the selection of a new superintendent for the School District of Lancaster illustrates implicit bias, despite the diversity of the community.

One might say the school board’s recommendation of Ricardo (Rocky) Torres, and the ensuing backlash from staff members who back Matt Przywara, is about two individuals who bring different qualities to the table.

Each brings a bachelor’s degree in business. Torres additionally brings a master’s in education with a special education focus, a master’s in educational leadership and a doctorate in urban education — as well as the bilingual ability to converse fluently in English or Spanish.

Przywara brings years as the district’s chief financial officer and established local connections. In astonishing irony, some district educators have essentially proclaimed that they don’t care about educational background in the pursuit of a new leader.

The systemic racism-rooted message seems to be that one can climb professionally based on perception of being “a good guy,” with or without the educational qualifications. The seeming message to our students and families is that no matter how much harder you work and how many degrees you have, it may never be enough if your skin is brown.

The School District of Lancaster community identified student achievement, interpersonal skills, equity and student-centered philosophy as top priorities. Torres demonstrates capacity in every area. We must acknowledge that race matters. As do the constructs of gender, ability, age and sexual identity. We make all manner of decisions with preconceived beliefs, based on our lived experiences.

Hopefully, we can agree that students matter most and be open to welcoming Torres, should he come. Welcoming, understanding and connecting are enduring strengths we can lean into in the months to come.

Anita Pilkerton-Plumb

School District of Lancaster parent

Lancaster