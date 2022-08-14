The column by Peter Teague in the Aug. 7 Perspective section contains so many disturbing statements that it’s hard to know where to begin a response (“The fight to protect human life continues after Roe”).

I will grant that, since Teague probably has never experienced pregnancy, labor and delivery, he does not know his subject well.

He states that the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling “rightfully” returns “the issue of abortion to the authority of individual states.” In my opinion, this issue is not a state issue and never has been. It is an individual woman’s issue.

Teague goes on to say that he wants to protect human life and that he affirms the value and dignity of life. What about the value and dignity of a woman’s life?

In the case of an abortion, the woman must make the decision, because the fetus is not capable of making the decision. To equate a 24-year-old or 41-year-old woman with a fetus is not only insulting — it is lunacy.

I assume that since Teague is anti-abortion and seems to place a priority on life, he is for banning the semi-automatic weapons that make the last minutes of too many American children’s lives hell. Such a ban, along with a serious campaign to eliminate the daily gun violence in this country, would certainly be a much-needed act of Christian charity.

Those of us who care deeply about protecting our children have the chance to turn the country around when we vote Nov. 8.

Jesus’ treatment of women as equal human beings and his resistance to judging people in difficult straits can be examples to people of any religion.

Carol Shane

Millersville