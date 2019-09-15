Maybe I missed the point in the rebuking of Suzanne Cassidy’s Aug. 25 Sunday LNP piece (“How an op-ed placed on the back burner turned red-hot”) by N.J. Huss’ Sept. 8 op-ed, “Conservative's response to LNP Opinion's policies.”
Huss touted the finer qualities of President Donald Trump, with the addition of Hillary Clinton’s qualities as a counterpoint. I lost the thread of this concept, since what disqualified Clinton apparently didn’t disqualify Trump, even though he’s committed similar offenses. I would find it less insulting if people just state they always vote their party, or are a one-issue voter.
Let’s not pretend that Clinton claiming she landed under sniper fire in Bosnia was a lie so great that she lost your vote. Because if you had bothered to research Trump prior to his candidacy, you would’ve also found incontrovertible evidence of lies, fraudulent business practices and threats to anyone whom he felt had disrespected him. That you concede he should be more “careful” with his tweets doesn’t begin to address his shortcomings as the U.S. representative on the global stage and as someone whose concerns should be the taxpaying lower/middle class citizens of this country, and not his bottom line.
Since you feel Democrats should work with him, maybe you should hope he could work with Republicans, since he doesn’t seem inclined either way. So let’s live in this reality: Your issue with LNP is it doesn’t print enough good news about Trump. Maybe because the choices are so limited.
Debra Phillips
Mount Joy Township