The letters published in the Jan. 4 LNP | LancasterOnline criticizing evangelicals need a response. In my view, these letters are full of hypocrisy from writers who believe that liberals should be free to push their agendas and beliefs on the rest of society. However, evangelical beliefs and actions are seemingly not to be practiced or tolerated.

Christians and evangelicals are supposed to accept/affirm those beliefs and actions that are counter to their belief system. However, liberals, for want of a better description, seemingly think that it is OK and even mandatory to dictate to others what should be acceptable.

We have heard that it’s OK to believe in anything if you are sincere. However, one can believe that the Earth is flat and be sincerely wrong. One’s belief does not make the Earth flat.

When an evangelical owner/provider refuses to serve a gay couple or some other group, there is a major crisis and there are accusations of hate, discrimination and phobias.

Some conservative business owners across the nation who are being criticized are Blaine Adamson, Jack Phillips and Aaron and Melissa Klein, to name just a few. Some of them have lost businesses, their homes and their good names. Some have had their own lives or those of family members threatened.

However, a restaurateur in Virginia can refuse to serve a Christian group and that is seemingly just fine and acceptable. Is this action not filled with hate, discrimination, marginalization and exclusion? I just don’t understand the double standard.

Bob Floyd

Conestoga Township